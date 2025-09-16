Vashek Blanar draws interesting comparison from Elite Prospects scout

Vashek Blanar is going to be an intriguing prospect for the Boston Bruins over the next few seasons. He was a relative unknown when the team drafted him this past June, partly because he hasn't played much high-level hockey and partly because he recently changed his last name, which left fans confused as to why Don Sweeney just selected someone who doesn't even have an Elite Prospects page.

Once that confusion cleared up, Sweeney let fans know that Blanar could be a diamond in the rough if he continues to develop his game in Europe. He debuted with HV71 in the U20 league in Sweden this week, and there's a possibility that he will also get some time with the senior team. After seeing him look like a man amongst boys on his goal Sunday, it's easy to see why the Bruins have some intrigue about the prospect.

Highlight reel goal from Vashek Blanar, No. 37 in blue, as he carries the puck, dekes three defenders on his way to the circle, takes the shot and scores on his backhand. Crisp zone entry and pass to gain the line before establishing possession as well. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/FkgNAI0Kjy — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) September 14, 2025

The goal was nice, but the zone entry that gained the line for the team was also very impressive. The Bruins don't have many dynamic offensive players who can do that type of thing, and it was the one area where they wanted to improve now and in the future. Who knows if Blanar ever pans out, but it's a good sign that they are identifying players with skillsets.

Elite Prospects scout Robert Chalmers made an interesting comment about Blanar's goal on social media, and it's easy to see where he is coming from. "Bruins recent 4th rounder Vashek Blanar scored a pretty nasty goal for HV71 U20 this morning," Chalmers noted. "There were comparisons at camp to [Mason] Lohrei, and I didn’t really see it, but after watching him today, those comparisons are quite similar."

One caveat to the highlight is that the skill level of the league doesn't look spectacular. The goaltending in the clip was subpar, and it's easy to look dominant when you are towering over a bunch of teenagers. However, the potential is there, and Blanar will be more of a work in progress than anything we see in the near future.

Tying it back to the comparison that Chalmers made, there were plenty of questions about Lohrei when the Bruins drafted him, too. He was able to push through those doubts and make himself a regular on the defense core. While there are still some questions about his defensive abilities, Lohrei's spot in the lineup should be there for the foreseeable future. Did Sweeney manage to find another left-shot defenseman who will claim a spot down the road?