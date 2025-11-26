Bruins trade of Brandon Carlo to Maple Leafs remains the gift that keeps on giving

When the Boston Bruins traded defenseman Brandon Carlo at the trade deadline back in March, he was sent to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Despite making a deal with a heated division rival, the return was too good for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to pass up.

In return for the big blueliner, the Bruins got prospect Fraser Minten and a first-round draft pick this season, which is top 5 protected. That is important to note because the Maple Leafs are in an unfamiliar spot at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Now there is plenty of time for Toronto to turn things around and climb back into the playoff race, but since their struggles, there have been trade rumors surrounding them. Boston fans know that all too well recently. However, one name that keeps popping up around the Leafs is Carlo.

Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo listed on trade board

Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet released his first Trade Board with an early look at who might be available, and Carlo was on the list. Kypreos mentioned in his article that Toronto already explored trading Carlo over the summer. Now he's out injured, but come March, he is someone teams could look at adding for a playoff run, as he has one year of control remaining after this season.

If Toronto were to trade Carlo at the deadline, then oh my, what a steal of a deal Sweeney got. Minten has become a staple in the Bruins' lineup this year, and he even sealed a 5-3 Boston win in Toronto earlier in the month with a goal. Salt into the wound of Maple Leafs fans.

As for the first round draft pick, it is protected, but could you imagine a scenario where the Bruins make the playoffs, or miss it, and the pick doesn't get protected in the draft lottery if Toronto also misses the playoffs? Maple Leafs fans would react in a calm, reasonable way, like they always do.

Sweeney has made some mistakes as GM of Boston, but you can't deny the trades that he has had success with. This would be an all-time fleecing of Toronto.