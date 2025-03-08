Causeway Crowd
Fansided

Full trade grade and analysis of Boston Bruins trading Brandon Carlo to Toronto Maple Leafs

The Bruins traded defenseman Brandon Carlo to the rival Maple Leafs.
ByScott Roche|
Boston Bruins v Washington Capitals
Boston Bruins v Washington Capitals | Scott Taetsch/GettyImages

Looking to shake things up at the trade deadline, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney did that. In what is turning into a lost season quickly for the Black and Gold, Sweeney made a flurry of trades on Friday afternoon, all within the final hour of the trade deadline at 3 o'clock.

There were a couple of moves made by Sweeney ahead of Friday's deadline, moving Trent Frederic, Max Jones and Justin Brazeau in deals. It appeared that Friday was going to be a quiet day in what was turning into a seller's market, then Sweeney struck and became a seller.

Grading Bruins trade of Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs

First Charlie Coyle was moved to the Colorado Avalanche, then in a shocker, Boston sent defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Moving the 6-foot-5 blueliner to a division rival when he has one year remaining on his contract next season is certainly an eye-opener. In return, the Bruins got prospect Fraser Minten, a 20206 first-round pick (top-five protected) and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Carlo brings stability to the backend in Toronto and is another penalty-killing machine that blocks shots. He is your typical stay-at-home defenseman. The Maple Leafs have brought in blueliners in the past looking for the right fit and Carlo should be a good fit for this season and next.

As for the return, Boston was able to get Minten from Toronto who was one of their highly-regarded prospects. In an odd twist, he is with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League (AHL) and they just happen to be in Providence playing the P-Bruins on Friday night. Minten has played in 15 NHL games this year for the Maple Leafs with two goals and four points.

Just 20 years old, he is a promising young prospect added to a not-so-great prospect pool and it will be interesting to see if he gets a chance in Boston at some point this year. He will also get a real good look in Providence in both the regular-season and the AHL playoffs.

Overall, it wasn't a shock that the Bruins moved on from Carlo, but doing so to a division rival is certainly a decision. Boston is retaining 15% of Carlo's salary, but in the end, they clear some cap space for this summer, which will be another free agency that will be important for Sweeney.

Grade: A-

Home/Bruins News