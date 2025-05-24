Boston Bruins dealing Brandon Carlo is the trade that keeps on giving

It was another busy trade deadline for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. Dealing Donnie sent out some key players that included captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers. Being on the other end of things as a seller rather than a buyer, Sweeney made out very well in terms of returns in a lot of deals.

One deal that opened some eyes when it was announced was sending defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a return that included prospect Fraser Minten, a first-round draft pick in 2026, and a fourth-round pick in next month’s draft in Los Angeles. That last pick is via the Philadelphia Flyers.

When the dust settled on the season for the Maple Leafs, who won the Atlantic Division but fumbled away a 2-0 second-round series lead to the Panthers, to lose in seven games. Toronto went all-in at the trade deadline to make their run, but in the end, it ended in its usual fashion, before the Eastern Conference Final.

Brandon Carlo trade with the Maple Leafs is the trade that keeps on giving

Trading one of your top defensemen to a division rival with term remaining on his contract is certainly a decision. However, in this case, you really can’t be upset as the return was more than worth it. The second-round exit from the Maple Leafs made it even better.

Minten began his time in the Boston organization with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) before finishing out the regular season in the NHL. It was a small sample size of just six games for Minten with the Black and Gold, with a goal against the New Jersey Devils in the final week of the season. The second-round pick, 38th overall in the 2022 Entry Draft, has an upside that should slide into the lineup next season and make an impact. He has good hands, sees the ice well, and isn’t afraid to shoot the puck. This could be a huge addition when all is said and done.

As far as the first-round draft pick goes, yes, it’s a conditional pick for next summer’s draft, but it’s top-five protected and the odds of it landing there are not in Toronto’s favor as they will be undergoing some big changes this off-season, but still will be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Depending on how things go, this is a pick that Sweeney has in his back pocket to make a deal if needed, but he doesn’t trade it; using it wisely must happen, and that’s a big question considering his draft history.

Trading away Carlo to Toronto of all teams is less than ideal, but in the end, the returns could end up being worth it. He is replaceable in free agency this summer, or a trade, and if Minten can turn into a middle-six forward, then the deal was well worth it and it can be giving for a long time.