Boston Bruins trade Brandon Carlo to division rival Toronto Maple Leafs in stunning deal

Two weeks ago, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said he was going to take a "cautious approach" at the trade deadline coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off. His team told him that instead of being cautious to begin the long overdue retool, and that's what he did.

In a flurry of deals in the final hour of the trade deadline, Sweeney sent defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs in what was a three-team deal according to Frank Seravalli.

Bruins send Brandon Carlo to division rival Maple Leafs

It wasn't surprising to see the Bruins move on from Carlo, who they selected in the second round of the 2015 Entry Draft, but it was surprising to see him shipped to the Maple Leafs. At 6-foot-5, the right-shot defenseman gives Toronto a shutdown stay-at-home blueliner who strengthens the backend for a team desperate for a Stanley Cup. He has one more year remaining on his current contract with a $4.1 million cap hit.

He's not going to score much, if at all, as he has one goal and eight assists this season, but he is going to allow the offensive defensemen an opportunity to take more chances and he is an excellent penalty killer.

As far as Minten goes, he was one of the more liked Maple Leafs prospects who has played in 15 games this season with two goals and four points. He plays with a high motor and he was picked second round of the 2022 Entry Draft and is just 20 years old.

For Boston, this is a fire sale that needed to be done as this trade came minutes after they sent captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers, the defending Stanley Cup champions. Two trades within the division to rivals is certainly a bold trade deadline strategy.

This article will be updated throughout the day.