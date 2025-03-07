Boston Bruins trade Brad Marchand to Florida Panthers in a reportedly blockbuster deal

For some time now, Brad Marchand's name has been thrown around as potentially being moved at the 2025 trade deadline. Most fans thought it was going to be a long shot and really, so did the hockey world. Friday afternoon right before the 3 o'clock deadline, it became reality.

In a trade that is going to hit Boston Bruins fans hard, GM Don Sweeney traded his captain to the Florida Panthers according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

Bruins trade Brad Marchand to Florida Panthers

Moving on from Marchand is the end of an era in franchise history. Marchand is joining the organization that has inflicted a lot of pain on Boston. Two years ago, the Panthers rallied from a 3-1 series deficit in the opening round of the playoffs after the Bruins set the NHL record for wins and points in a season to beat the Black and Gold in overtime in Game 7 to complete a historic postseason loss.

Last season, after the Bruins outlasted the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games in the opening round, Florida took Boston out in the second round in six games on their way to winning the Stanley Cup. He joins a team that has Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett in the locker room. Yikes.

Marchand is currently injured after leaving last Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins after suffering an upper-body injury, but is expected to be back at some point and also for the most important time of the season, the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

During his time with the Bruins, Marchand scored 20 or more goals in 11 consecutive seasons, which is the longest streak in franchise history. He finishes his Boston tenure with 422 goals and 976 points. His rookie season in 2010-11, he was part of the Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup against the Vancouver Canucks.

This article will be updated once the return is official.