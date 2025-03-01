Bruins lose Brad Marchand to a scary first-period injury against Penguins

Going into their game on Saturday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Boston Bruins have been dealing with a lot of injuries this season and currently. They have been without defenseman Hampus Lindholm since he blocked a shot against the St. Louis Blues in November. It was announced this week that he'll have another surgery, which will end his season.

Then in the 4 Nations Face-Off last month, Charlie McAvoy was lost with an injury and it was with no timetable on his return and the season spiraling out of control, it would be surprising to see him again this year. In the first period against the Penguins, the Bruins suffered what might be their biggest injury to date, captain Brad Marchand.

Brad Marchand injured against Penguins

David Pastrnak scored early in the game on a breakaway for a 1-0 lead, then got an early power play opportunity. Marchand went to retrieve the puck in the corner of the Pittsburgh end and was hit into the boards by the Penguins' Pierre-Oliver Joseph. Marchand went face first into the boards and was down on the ice for several minutes.

He was helped off the ice by the Bruins trainer and Pastrnak and it didn't look good at all. The Bruins will likely make some sort of announcement soon and right after play resumed, Mason Lohrei scored a power play for a 2-0 lead. As expected, the Bruins went after Joseph and a clean and heavy hit from Mark Kastelic later in the period sent Joseph to the Pittsburgh locker room.

Both players were ruled out of the rest of the game by their teams early in the second period.