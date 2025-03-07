Boston Bruins Rumor: NHL insider hints at potential Brad Marchand trade

If there was ever a way to sum up the Boston Bruins season in 2024-25, it was Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. Tied 2-2 late in the third period, former Bruin Taylor Hall appeared to have broken the tie with a goal with just over a minte left when his shot hit Mason Lohrei's skate and went into the net.

Boston, however, with nothing to lose, challenged the goal for an offsides and won it to have the goal taken off the board. Then with 18 seconds left, Nikita Zadorov's pass in the defensive zone was put on a platter for Seth Jarvis when his stick snapped making a pass, setting up the Hurricanes forward to bury the game winner in a 3-2 win. I mean, at this point in the year, you can't make this up anymore.

The loss pushes the front office to sell even more on Friday at the trade deadline, more than they already began by shipping Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Now the question is, who's next? Could they really move Brad Marchand?

NHL insider Chris Johnston thinks Marchand could be traded out West

Marchand didn't play in the loss to Carolina Thursday after he was injured in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins early in the first period. He is listed as week-to-week by Boston and there seems to be a growing sense that he'll be moved by 3 p.m. ET Friday.

"At this point in time there is no confirmation that he will be traded,'' Johnston said. "But the feeling league wide is that he is very much likely to be moved by the Bruins at some point to the West"

Where he would end up out west remains to be seen, but a reunion with former coach Bruce Cassidy with the Vegas Golden Knights can't be ruled out. The Colorado Avalanche is another team that could be a destination, but right now, it's anyone's guess.