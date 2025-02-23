Bruins' fans will like what GM Don Sweeney said about the trade deadline

For some time, the Boston Bruins have been a team that has not yet determined their path at the trade deadline on March 7. After a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night at the TD Garden, I can help GM Don Sweeney and President Cam Neely determine the correct path, sell and retool.

It's not in the cards this season for the Black and Gold. They are not a playoff team. Even if they somehow snuck in, they are a sweep waiting to happen against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Not even Jeremy Swayman would be able to steal a game in goal. There are just too many issues with the roster.

Sweeney and Neely need to look no further than the mirror to see how they have got to this point from bad contracts to overvaluing some free agents and of course, poor drafting. We could go on, but if you have been paying attention, you know the other flaws of the front office.

For the first time in a while, Sweeney spoke with the media on Sunday after Boston practiced at Warrior Ice Arena. He touched on many topics, including the trade deadline, which is just 12 days away. What he said some Bruins fans will like and others, not so much, but it feels like the white flag is being waived with an eye toward next season.

Bruins Don Sweeney gives mixed results answers about the upcoming trade deadline

According to Joe Haggerty of the Boston Sports Journal, Sweeney is going to take “a more cautious approach” by 3 p.m. ET on March 7 with an eye toward the future. That reads no full-blown rebuild, but more of a retool with an eye toward a bounce-back season in terms of being a contender in 2025-26.

Don Sweeney said the Bruins will have “a more cautious approach” at the trade deadline than in year’s past, but made it pretty clear they’ll be talking about trading players off the NHL roster as well as acquiring players and assets. Sounds like a retooling may be coming — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) February 23, 2025

As for trading players off of this year's roster, who goes is anyone's guess. Trent Frederic and Justin Brazeau are likely candidates, but the jury is still out on players like Morgan Geekie and Brad Marchand. Geekie made his feelings known after Saturday night's game about where he wants to play beyond this season. As for Marchand, an extension is possible, but so is a trade. Geekie and Marchand are the two players who could bring back a return on an expiring contract.

What about players with term? Defenseman Brandon Carlo would draw some interest and if a team was willing to take center Charlie Coyle and his contract for next season off of Sweeney's books, then it should be seriously considered.

Injuries are playing a factor in the Bruins 2024-25 season, as are poor performances from some players who more was expected. Elias Lindholm has been a bust and Nikita Zadorov hasn't been as good as expected. Both look like big-time overpays last summer.

Whatever Sweeney decides to do will have an eye on roster construction for next season. If Frederic, Geekie, and Brazeau are not coming back, move them and open up roster spots for some of the prospects with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) to get some shifts at the end of the season to see what they have for next season. It's time for long-avoided retool for the Boston Bruins and the quicker the front office does it, the quicker they can rebound.