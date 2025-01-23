3 reasons a Boston Bruins immediate retool is a no-brainer

If there was one game that has summed up the Boston Bruins 2024-25 season to date, it was Wednesday night’s 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils. After grabbing a 1-0 first-period lead, the Bruins imploded with a dreadful second period in which they allowed four goals. It got so bad that they pulled Jeremy Swayman for the final 20 minutes to bring him back Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators.

If the front office was looking to figure out which path they should take at the trade deadline, it’s clear right now. Retool and sell any pieces that they can get in return. For an organization that gives away their draft picks at will each trade deadline, it’s time that they get some in return. Here are three reasons the Boston front office needs to retool and waive the flag on the season thinking they are a contender.

3. Sell select players and get some assets in return

As stated above, move some players that are drawing interest and get something in return. As compact as the standings are in the Eastern Conference, there will not be many teams looking to move players and the Bruins should take advantage of teams looking for depth pieces for a postseason run.

Trent Frederic would be a prime candidate move that teams would be interested in and there should be interest in a Morgan Geekie or Justin Brazeau. I’m not saying blow it up and sell everyone, but if I’m Don Sweeney, when the phone rings, I’m listening to everything teams are interested in.

2. Play the kids

For some reason, the Bruins have been hesitant to bring up the kids and play them. It’s always odd, but now is the time to bring up the youngsters and play them with Matthew Poitras for the rest of the season to see what you have.

Fabian Lysell made his long-awaited debut in December against the Columbus Blue Jackets and played well. He even set up a Brzeau goal on his first NHL shift with a strong forecheck. Then there is Georgii Merkulov who has been arguably the most productive prospect in the AHL with the Providence Bruins. Play the kids, see what you have, and see who is part of the future.

1. The roster is just not good enough

This is the most clear reason of all to anyone who has been paying attention this season, the Bruins are not a good team. It is a roster filled with flaws and as much as you want to blame the coaching at times, it’s on the front office. The contracts handed out to Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov are looking like a giant overpay.

Boston’s roster lacks goal scorers and reliable depth pieces. There are other teams, the Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and New York Rangers, who are better served to make the playoffs and give the top teams a series. This Bruins team is a sweep waiting to happen or if you want to make the case Swayman steals a game, go ahead, but a five-game first-round loss only delays the retool another season.

Making the postseason gives the front office, Sweeney and Cam Neely, a pass for another season and if you’re looking for changes, that’s not what you want to see. Retool now and get ready for 2025-26.