Bruins coach Marco Sturm said what no Maple Leafs wanted to hear about Fraser Minten

When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had a fire sale at the 2025 trade deadline, little did fans know what was about to come. Sweeney shipped off some key players and began the long-awaited retool.

Sweeney traded Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers, and Charlie Coyle went to the Colorado Avalanche. Sweeney also made a big deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He sent Brandon Carlo to the Bruins heated division rival for a first-round pick, top 5 protected this June, a fourth-round pick in last June's draft, and prospect Fraser Minten.

Toronto visits the TD Garden for the final matchup between the two teams. On Monday, Boston head coach Marco Sturm spoke about the season that Minten has been having. It is something that won't sit well with Maple Leafs fans.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm says what will frustrate Maple Leafs fans about Fraser Minten

Minten has been a huge part of the Bruins' lineup in his first season with the Black and Gold. In 70 games this season, the second-round pick of the Maple Leafs in the 2022 Entry Draft has 16 goals and 15 assists. He's centering the first line between David Pastrnak and Marat Khusnutdinov.

“There are a lot of things you can’t teach,'' said Sturm. "That is what he has, and that’s why he is ahead of some other guys. That’s just the way it is, because he already had it. A lot of the things are easy for him. Even the teaching part, he gets it right away…He is a smart kid.”

Given how Carlo has struggled with the Maple Leafs over the last year and how Minten has turned into a vital piece of the Bruins' lineup, this is a deal that is going to haunt Toronto for years and maybe even decades to come. Minten was one of the top prospects for Toronto, but now that he's thriving in Boston, that's not sitting well with Leafs fans. They'll get an up-close look at him on Tuesday night.

It's hard to believe, but you can add Minten to the list of Bruins players in 2025-26 and ask where they would be without him. Certainly not sitting in an Eastern Conference playoff spot.