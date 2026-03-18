ESPN broadcast sparks buzz as Kevin Weekes makes big Fraser Minten claim

Fraser Minten has already exceeded expectations this season, but that doesn't necessarily mean his long-term outlook is any different. He projected to be a very good third-line center when he joined the Boston Bruins organization at last year's trade deadline, and that still could be where he slots in once the roster takes shape down the road. However, if this season is any indication, Minten may be on the way to a role much larger, and analysts are starting to take notice.

Kevin Weekes, on the ESPN broadcast, projects Fraser Minten to at minimum be a 30G-30A player in the NHL. No reason to push back on that, could see that as well - but even if he ends up being more of a 25G-25A player - just a massive get by BOS, let alone the 1st rounder .. — Brian DeFelice (@briandefelice_) March 17, 2026

It had to rub salt into the wounds of any Toronto Maple Leafs fans who were watching the Bruins take on the New Jersey Devils on Monday night. Minten has now taken a role on the first line between David Pastrnak and Marat Khusnutdinov, and the rookie center has been tallying points every time he is next to the Bruins' superstar. You might say that it's obvious he will put up points when playing next to someone of Pastrnak's calibre, but not everyone succeeds in that role (see Elias Lindholm).

Suppose Minten ends up being Pastrnak's long-term center. All of a sudden, Kevin Weekes' claim on the broadcast that the rookie is going to be a future 30-goal, 30-assist guy isn't as far-fetched as some may believe.

Give him 82 games next to Pastrnak next season, and the center may hit those marks in just his second season in the league. He already has a 15- and 15-season while playing most of the year in the bottom six.

It'd be a tough one for Marco Sturm, but imagine if the first line in a few weeks is Minten and Pastrnak, along with James Hagens on the first line. Putting those players together might be a bit of an adventure with two rookies alongside Pastrnak, who has gotten more defensively responsible as he has aged, but will still sell out for offense.

It might lead to some ugly moments in the defensive zone, but if Minten is responsible enough, the line may just work now and for the next 10 years. If that isn't Sturm's plan, there are still plenty of intriguing combinations that keep Minten in the top six long-term.

Nevertheless, it doesn't seem like as much of a guarantee that Minten is going to be a career-long third-liner. And who knows, the Bruins might get him a different elite winger to play alongside if the Maple Leafs' first-round pick falls correctly at this year's draft lottery.