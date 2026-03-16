How the Bruins could walk away from the 2026 draft with 3 talented prospects

The Boston Bruins could have an interesting draft class forming in a couple of months, especially if the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to hold down a spot between picks 6 and 10. The Leafs are in danger of sliding into the bottom five, which would be unfortunate, but even if they do, Boston will still have a pick somewhere in the second half of the first round, depending on where they finish in the playoff race.

The Bruins are in good shape with their draft picks, as they have five first-rounders over the next three years, though some of those years are unknown because of conditions on the picks. They also have each of their picks from rounds 2-4 this year, and two additional fourth-round picks they've acquired through trade.

If the Bruins manage to keep the Leafs' pick, they'll get a talented player in the 6-10 range, but that's not the range we are targeting for the prospects we're talking about. In Medicine Hat in the Western Hockey League, there is some twin magic forming, and the Bruins could be right in the sweet spot to bolster their offensive future by adding something the league hasn't seen since the Sedins.

Liam and Markus Ruck are currently leading the WHL in scoring, with Markus slightly ahead with 102 points to Liam's 99. Markus is the playmaker, tallying 20 goals and 82 assists, while Liam is more of an all-around offensive dynamo, scoring 43 goals while adding 56 assists. If we're looking for a comparable, Markus is Henrik Sedin, and Liam is more like Daniel.

Liam and Markus Ruck connected on the Tigers' twin tuck 😮‍💨🔥pic.twitter.com/HZ8WhwmHeq — BarDown (@BarDown) February 17, 2026

Now you might be thinking, how can the Bruins get these two prospects without using the Leafs' pick to get them? Well, despite their offensive talents, Liam is still ranked to go in the late teens/early 20's of the draft, while Markus may not go until later in the second round. The Bruins could essentially use their own first- and second-round picks to get these players without giving anything else up.

It might not be that easy once the draft rolls around. The Medicine Hat Tigers haven't missed a beat with Gavin McKenna out of the lineup, and they are looking for a lengthy playoff run. If the Ruck twins continue to contribute as they are, their draft stock will likely rise. However, their novelty does wear off a bit if teams aren't drafting them together.

Could the Bruins steal Liam with their first-round pick if they end up somewhere in the range where he is ranked? If that is the case, they'll then draft somewhere in the high 50s with their second-round pick. It might be a bit too high to get Markus, but luckily, they have some third and fourth rounders to potentially orchestrate a move up to get who they want, something Don Sweeney hasn't been afraid to do in the past.

How happy would Bruins fans be with a combination of Alberts Smits, and the Ruck twins with their first three picks in the 2026 draft? All of a sudden, it'd be the best of both worlds of being playoff contenders this season while also improving their prospect pool, and despite it seeming like a longshot they could do both, the Bruins aren't that far off from making it happen.