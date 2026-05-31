The Bruins could create valuable space in their lineup with one minor change

The Boston Bruins have some clear weaknesses in their lineup that need to be improved this offseason. They are missing a true number one center and need quality depth on the right-side defense. Also, with the exceptions of Victor Arvidsson and Andrew Peeke, the same Bruins lineup that finished the 2025-26 season is under contract for 2026-27. So there is not much room for any additions to the current roster, setting up GM Don Sweeney to get creative in the next few months.

There is a minor change to the lineup that the Bruins could make. One that would create space and provide relief to make moves and refresh the forward line combinations. Sean Kuraly played all 82 games for the Bruins, scoring 6 goals and 16 assists, starring on the fourth line and penalty kill all season. Sweeney brought Kuraly back to Boston last summer on a two-year deal, but is it time to move on from the 33-year-old veteran?

Time for change?

Kuraly’s reserved space on the fourth line is negatively affecting the forward lineup. It is preventing younger, skilled centers from getting a chance to play, one of them being Matthew Poitras. Poitras, drafted in 2022, was only able to sneak into the lineup for 3 games this season, compared to 33 games in each of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. If the Bruins had not signed Kuraly last summer, Poitras would have had a good chance at securing a center spot at the beginning of the season. Instead, there was no room on the team for Poitras. He played 69 games with the Providence Bruins this season and scored 44 points.

Poitras would have benefited from playing in Boston this season on the fourth line between Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic. Fraser Minten flourished in that role during the first half of the season, when that combination served as the highly productive third line for the B’s. If Kuraly was not in the lineup, it would create more breathing room for the forward combinations. This problem could also end up affecting James Hagens and his spot in the lineup next season, whether it be on the wing or at center, particularly if the Bruins acquire a top center this summer.

Penalty Kill

Kuraly is often mentioned as one of the cornerstones of the Bruins’ shorthanded play. While Kuraly led all Bruins skaters in total penalty kill time this season, the PK did not exactly thrive because of him. The Bruins' penalty kill was awful most of the season, ranked 28th at the Olympic break. Coming out of the Olympic break, Marco Sturm changed up the system, which proved to work, finishing the last 10 games of the season with the 16th-ranked PK in the league. While Kuraly can be effective and eat up minutes when given shorthanded duties, the B’s do not need to keep him around as a PK specialist.

The Bruins are loaded with defensive-minded centers that could slot in for him. Kastelic, Minten, Marat Khusnutdinov, Elias Lindholm, and Pavel Zacha all posted significant penalty killing time this past season and could deal with increased shorthanded roles. It is just unnecessary to keep Kuraly in the lineup primarily for killing penalties.

Solutions

The Bruins have more pressing issues to address than Sean Kuraly's status. His position in the lineup is just creating a logjam for other opportunities. If Sweeney decides to deal with the situation, there are a couple of options.

Sweeney could shop Kuraly and explore if he has any value on the trade market. If another team is interested, the Bruins could possibly exchange him for a late-round draft pick. However, if there is no trade interest, the Bruins could decide to send him down to Providence to play out the final year of his contract. Providence is in an opposite situation from Boston, where they have almost no forward contracts signed for next season. Sending down Kuraly to mentor prospects would be a valuable service to the player and franchise.

There is also a likely situation where Kuraly stays in Boston and is healthy-scratched throughout the season. This would keep an opening in the lineup, but would not provide any additional benefits for the Bruins.