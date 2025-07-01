Boston Bruins 2025 free agency tracker

To say that this is a vital offseason for the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney would be an understatement. After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and having a fire sale at the trade deadline, retooling this summer is a must and needs to be done correctly.

NHL free agency began at noon on Tuesday, July 1, and Sweeney locked up some players ahead of time, while others he's letting walk in a not-so-surprising move. With that said, stay up to date throughout the madness of free agency with the Boston Bruins free agency tracker for 2025.

Bruins free agent signings

Mason Lohrei agreed to a two-year extension with an annual AAV of $3.2 million on June 23.

Marat Khusnutdinov agreed to a two-year extension with an annual AAV of $925,000 on June 29.

Michael Callahan agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $775,000 on June 29.

Morgan Geekie agreed to a six-year extension with an annual AAV of $5.5 million on June 29.

Henri Jokiharju agreed to a three-year extension with an annual AAV of $3 million on June 30.

John Beecher agreed to a one-year extension with an AAV of $900,000 on June 30.

Michael DiPietro agreed to a two-year extension with an annual AAV of $812,500 on June 30.

Georgii Merkulov agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $775,000 on June 30.

Tanner Jeannot agrees to a five-year contract with an AAV of $3.4 million on July 1.

Bruins free agents leaving Boston