Bruins lock up priority free agent with long term team friendly deal

With NHL free agency just over 36 hours away, there was some housekeeping that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had to do. On Sunday afternoon, Sweeney had two minor singings in Marat Khusnutdinov and Michael Callahan as depth pieces. On Sunday night, Sweeney locked up his biggest free agent, Morgan Geekie.

Reported by some NHL insiders, Geekie and the Bruins agreed to a six-year contract that carries an AAV of $5.5 million, which, considering the season he had in 2024-25 and with the increase in salary cap coming over the years, it's a very good deal for the player and team. Unlike Mason Lohrei last week, this is not an overpay for the Black and Gold.

According to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, Geekie agreed to a six-year extension with the Bruins very late Sunday night with a very good AAV. This past season, Geekie had a career-high 33 goals and 24 assists, playing in the top-six and finding a connection with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak late in the season.

Geekie won the NESN 7th Player Award and was deserving. A lot of people questioned if this was a one-year hit, but he had two career years with the Black and Gold after signing a two-year contract two summers ago, after the Seattle Kraken did not give him a qualifying offer. Now, after trusting a two-year deal in Boston, he's getting rewarded.

Just where Geekie fits in the lineup and on what line next season for first-year coach Marco Sturm will be decided in September in training camp, but he is locked up as a top-six winger for the Bruins as free agency begins on Tuesday. Now that Sweeney has tended to Geekie and locked him up, he turns his attention to a vital day on July 1 in what the organization and fans hope will be a quick retool to get back into the playoffs next season.