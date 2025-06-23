Bruins solidify left side of defense by overpaying young defenseman

In eight days, free agency begins for the NHL, and for the Boston Bruins, general manager Don Sweeney has some decisions to make on some of his own free agents to be. The big one is forward Morgan Geekie, but there are other restricted free agents (RFAs) who need to have decisions made.

On Monday, the Bruins locked up one of their top RFAs when they signed defenseman Mason Lohrei to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $3.2 million, which is a nice pay raise for the former Ohio State blueliner. He is signed through the 2026-27 season and is a nice piece of the defense to lock up. This is, however, a bit of an overpay for Lohrei.

Bruins solidify left side of defense

By locking up Lohrei, the Bruins have solidified the left side of their defense with Hampus Lindholm expected back from an injury in 2025-26 and Nikita Zadorov. Last season, Lohrei was pressed into 77 games with all the injuries the Black and Gold had, and he chipped in with five goals and 28 assists. Toward the end of the year, he was on the top power-play unit and actually played well, something that could be in the future, quarterbacking the top unit.

Lohrei is the first of a number of decisions that Sweeney has, with the biggest one hanging over him being Geekie. It would be stunning if he weren't in Boston next season, but as has been the case under Sweeney as GM in Boston, it is not always about whether or not players will re-sign, but how long it will take before terms can be agreed on without arbitration. Ask Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic.

Lohrei was been the subject of mock trades recently, but it wouldn't have been hard to see the Bruins move him in a deal, as there is too much potential there to give up on this fast.