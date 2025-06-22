Should Bruins fan be concerned Morgan Geekie remains unsigned?

We are nine days away from the NHL free agency beginning. For the Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney, that might be their quickest path to adding for they hope will be a quick retool and back in the postseason in 2025-26.

Along with hoping to land free agents in the open market from other teams, Sweeney also has to tend to his own free agents, and the biggest one being Morgan Geekie. Signed two summers ago in free agency, Geekie set a career-high in goals with 33 and assists with 24 this past season for the Black and Gold in a season that he never thought would happen. His season earned him the annual 7th Player Award at the end of the season.

He becomes a free agent on July 1 if he can't agree on a deal with the Bruins, but in the overall big picture, you have to believe that something gets done, given Sweeney's history with RFAs, should Boston fans be concerned that a deal hasn't been reached yet?

Should Bruins fans be concerned that Morgan Geekie remains unsigned?

Depending on who you ask, you will get different answers, yes and no, but in the overall big picture, you can't help but be concerned that Geekie remains unsigned. All you have to do is look back to last summer when the Jeremy Swayman drama dragged out much longer than it should have, and it led to the season that the former University of Maine netminder had.

Let's not forget Trent Frederic a couple of summers ago, too. Sweeney has a history of letting things go longer than they should. This time of year is different in 2025 for Boston's GM as he has the NHL Entry Draft later this week in Los Angeles, and right now, he owns the seventh overall pick, and Geekie recognizes that.

“I honestly don’t ask too many questions when it comes to that,” Geekie said. ”Like I’ve said, I love playing in Boston and would love to be there as long as I can. I’m super hopeful it will be sorted out, but [the Bruins are busy with] a high pick in the draft, and there’s free agents to be had. I think for me it’s more a matter of when, I guess, it’s going to happen when it happens, and I’m not putting too much pressure on it.”

Again, you have to think that a deal gets done, and Sweeney even said two months ago that Geekie will be back next season. Now it's just a matter of getting a deal done, but until that happens, Bruins fans have the right to be concerned.