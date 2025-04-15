Soaring Boston Bruins forward runs away with prestigious 7th Player Award

As the dust is settling on the 2024-25 season for the Boston Bruins, they were playing their season finale on Tuesday night at the TD Garden against the New Jersey Devils. Before last Thursday night's 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, the Bruins gave out most of their awards for the season.

Before dropping the puck against New Jersey, there was one bit of business remaining in terms of awards for the season. Still left to be handed out was the 7th Player Award, which is given annually to the Boston Bruins' unsung hero on the team – the player that works hard every day for the good of the team without any expectation to be recognized. It's voted on by the fans.

Morgan Geekie wins 7th Player Award for the 2024-25 season

To nobody's surprise, Morgan Geekie was the winner of the NESN 7th Player Award. Was there any other option? Maybe Joonas Korpisalo, but after that, the options were slim and once again, the fans got it right.

This season saw Geekie score 32 goals entering the finale against the Devils with 24 assists in 76 games. This is a new career-high for the former Seattle Kraken, who had a previous career-high of 17 last season in his first season with the Black and Gold. When he was signed two summers ago as a free agent for two years with an AAV of $2 million, who saw him scoring 51 goals? Not many.

This summer is a big one for Geekie and the team. He will be a restricted free agent (RFA) and he certainly command a payraise and it's up to general manager Don Sweeney to find common ground and lock him up. Since being put together on a line with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak, they have been the top line for interim coach Joe Sacco.