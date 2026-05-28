Bruins GM Don Sweeney gets another clear message about pivotal offseason

When Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had a fire sale at the trade deadline in 2025, it signaled that he was waving the flag on the season. His team was well within an Eastern Conference playoff berth, but the signs were there that it was time to make some moves.

Make some moves, he did. He traded away Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo, Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle, and Justin Brazeau. When the season ended, the Black and Gold finished tied for last place in the conference with the Philadelphia Flyers. However, not many saw the 2025-26 season coming that Boston had.

Under first-year coach Marco Sturm, the Bruins finished with the Eastern Conference first wild-card spot and a first-round matchup with the Buffalo Sabres in the postseason. They would end up losing in six games, but if there was one takeaway from the series, it's that there was a rather large gap between the Bruins and Sabres in talent.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney gets another mesage about what needs to happen this summer

When the Bruins brass met with the media five days after their playoff elimination, President Cam Neely and Sweeney both acknowledged that while this was a very good one, more talent is needed going into next season if Boston is going to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That was echoed by Fluto Shinzawa and Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic.

"The Bruins returned to the playoffs ahead of schedule in 2025-26. Heavy lifting will be required for them to make it back to the postseason in 2026-27,'' they wrote.

There is no doubt that the Bruins were a surprise to make the playoffs. However, there was a rather large talent gap between Boston and Buffalo in the series. There are many needs that Sturm has going into next season.

A right-shot defenseman, a goal-scoring wing, and a top-line center are on the list of needs Sweeney has. Addressing all those needs will be difficult. Heavy lifting is a bit of an understatement. The Florida Panthers, the two-time Eastern Conference champs, are expected to make a big return next season, and who knows what's going to happen with the Toronto Maple Leafs. If any of those teams improve more than the Bruins, well, that would not be good.

This is a big offseason for the Bruins and the front office, and if they want to make the playoffs next season, additions will be needed. There is some heavy lifting needed if Boston is going to be one of the top eight teams in the East.