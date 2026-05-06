Bruins President Cam Neely didn't beat around the bush about a pivotal offseason

When the dust settled, and the Boston Bruins were bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last week by the Buffalo Sabres, one thing was clear: there is more talent needed for the Black and Gold to become a legit contender.

CEO Charlie Jacobs thinks that they're on the right path, but the overall talent gap was bigger than some might think. With that said, David Pastrnak and Nikita Zadorov made their feelings clear over the weekend about the future, and more help is needed. President Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney seemed to agree with their top players. In fact, Neely was clear about what's needed going into the 2026-27 season.

Bruins president Cam Neely doesn't beat around he bush about what's needed for the 2026-27 roster

Neely was asked at the end of the season press conference about whether or not the team needs more talent, and he didn't hide from the question and gave a blunt answer.

"We got bounced in the first round, so yeah, we need more talent,'' said Neely. "We need more speed, that's something we have to try to acquire, one way or another. You look at the elite teams, we're not there.''

There is no doubt that more talent is needed. Unfortunately for the Bruins and the front office, it's multiple needs. Nobody is denying that, and behind closed doors, Neely and Sweeney would agree. The truth is, Boston is going to need at least one forward, a No. 1 center, and/or a goal-scoring wing. They also have a dire need for a defenseman, mainly on the right side.

Now, addressing those through free agency isn't going to happen. That is nearly impossible. That's why Sweeney will likely have to dip into the trade market and part ways with some picks or prospects to address at least one of the needs. However, trying to prioritize the needs is going to be tough and something the front office has to figure out. A step back of any kind or even standing pat this offseason would put the Bruins behind more teams in the future.