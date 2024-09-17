3 Boston Bruins prospects who could make their NHL debut in 2024-25
By Scott Roche
It appears for a second straight season that the Boston Bruins are going to rely on some young players in their lineup for the 2024-25 season. Last season, Matthew Poitras (who underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in February), John Beecher, and Mason Lohrei all played a big during the season at one point or another for head coach Jim Montgomery in both the regular season and postseason.
Despite making some free-agent additions in the offseason at forward and on defense, while also adding a veteran goalie in the trade that sent Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators, there is room for some young players to make an impact. Boston does have some prospects who could find themselves in the lineup at some point this season and here are three who could make their NHL debut this season for the Black and Gold.
Fabian Lysell
After GM Don Sweeney never replaced Jake DeBrusk in the lineup, that leaves a spot for 2021 first-round draft pick Fabian Lysell. He has shown flashes in the AHL with the Providence Bruins that he can produce in the NHL in the middle of the lineup and this is his best chance to make his debut this season.
He’ll be in a battle with Georgii Merkulov, who made his NHL debut last season for the Bruins, in camp for the right wing spot. If he loses out and begins the season in the AHL, he will likely be up in Boston at some point this winter.
John Farinacci
One of the more under-the-radar prospects for the Bruins is former Harvard center John Farinacci who signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He is not going to light up the scoresheet, however, he plays a very good two-way game and is good at the face-off dot.
He impressed recently in Rookie Camp and the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo. Last season Merkulov got the call in early January when a pivot was needed and it wouldn't be surprising that Farinacci gets that call if needed this year,
Brandon Bussi
As training camp begins, Jeremy Swayman remains unsigned and while it’s only a matter of time before he gets a new contract, Brandon Bussi is a very interesting player between the pipes. Joonas Korpisalo, acquired from the Senators in June for Ullmark, is also on the roster and even if he breaks camp as Swayman’s backup, it’s likely an injury will occur at some point.
The undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan played very well in the preseason games a year ago and had another good AHL with Providence. There is no doubt that he can be an NHL backup and seeing him make his NHL debut this season with the Black and Gold would not be surprising.
Again, Merkulov made his NHL debut last season and some other prospects who might get the call to Boston are Riley Duran or Trevor Kuntar. The Bruins' prospects are still ranked near the bottom of the NHL, but there are ones who can make their NHL debut this season and an impact.