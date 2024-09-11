Who is Boston Bruins prospect forward Trevor Kuntar, anyway?
By Scott Roche
Last season the Boston Bruins had three of their prospects, Matthew Poitras, John Beecher, and Mason Lohrei make a big impact. Poitras only made an impact until February when his season was shut down following surgery that ended his season. Beecher played well and Lohrei played in just over half of the regular season before playing well in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, even scoring his first career postseason goal.
This season as training camp draws closer and closer, it appears that the Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery might be looking to lean on at least one prospect. Jake DeBrusk leaving in free agency has left a hole in the top-six for the Black and Gold and Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov are two players to keep an eye on for that spot. In the end, neither player might fill that role, but another player to keep an eye on Trevor Kuntar
Who is Bruins prospect forward Trevor Kuntar, anyway?
Kuntar was selected in the third round of the 2020 Entry Draft, 89th overall, and after first committing to Harvard, he flipped and went to Boston College after the Ivy League canceled their 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It ended up being a good decision for him as he developed his game at BC.
During his three seasons with the Eagles, Kuntar continued to grow his all-around game and saw an increase in production each season. In his junior season, he had 13 goals and 16 assists in 34 games playing in the top six for Boston College. He signed his entry-level contract following that season and spent last season with the Providence Bruins in the AHL.
In 70 AHL games in 2023-24, he had 10 goals and 10 assists and the 23-year-old Buffalo, New York native is someone who could make some noise in camp and the preseason games. He is a solid two-way player and has an underrated shot. His work ethic is something that Bruins fans will love and they could see him up in the NHL at some point this season.