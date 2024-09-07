Who is Boston Bruins prospect goalie Brandon Bussi, anyway?
By Scott Roche
One of the first players the Boston Bruins signed ahead of free agency was prospect goalie Brandon Bussi. An undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan University, Bussi has played two full seasons with the Providence Bruins in the AHL and it's safe to say that he has turned some heads.
We are still a couple of weeks away from training camp at Warrior Ice Arena and projected starting goalie Jeremy Swayman is still unsigned as a free agent and it doesn't sound like things are going well in terms of getting a deal done. The possibility of him not being ready to go and signed by the opening of camp is becoming an option more and more. If they can't get a deal done, then a once strong position on the roster will become a glaring hole and head coach Jim Montgomery might need to turn to a prospect in 2024-25.
One position that GM Don Sweeney and the front office staff have built is some depth between the pipes. Some young promising goalies are playing in college or other leagues, but Bussi is someone who could end up making an impact sooner rather than later.
In his first season with Providence, he was a stellar first pro season in 2022-23 with a 22-5-4 record and a .924 SV% which ranked in the Top 5 in the AHL. Last season, he had another good season going 23-10-5 with a .914 SV%. He played in four AHL playoff games with a .922 SV%.
What does all this mean? Well, it means if needed, he could find himself on the roster in the NHL with the Black and Gold. Shortly after signing Bussi, Sweeney traded Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators for struggling goalie Joonas Korpisalo, Mark Kastelic, and a first-round draft pick. The biggest head-scratching part of the return is Korpisalo.
Now, the Bruins do have a track record for helping goaltenders improve with coach Bob Essensa, however, what happens if Bussi outplays him in the preseason and Swayman isn't signed? Does Bussi become goalie No. 1? If Swayman is signed, could Bussi be his back up and do so as a much cheaper option that Korpisalo, who is owed $3 million next season while Bussi's cap hit is $775,000. For a cap tight team, the answer is obvious.
Regardless, Bussi impressed last preseason and is someone who should be on the Bruins' radar in 2024-25. Whether it's splitting the net with Korpisalo of Swayman isn't singed or as Swayman's backup.