NHL analyst calls for Bruins & Jeremy Swayman to get a contract done
By Scott Roche
The one lingering storyline heading into September for the Boston Bruins is the lack of a contract for goalie Jeremy Swayman. Unlike Brad Marchand who said this week that his contract negotiations were going to be kept between him and the Bruins, Swayman has been outspoken about his.
To compound matters, there was a report from Ryan Whitney on the Spittin' Chicklets podcast that the Bruins offered Swayman four years at $6.25 million per season. There were reports recently that Swayman was asking for $10 million per year by Rich Keefe of WEEI and this past Sunday, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe wrote that the stalemate between the two sides could have an unforeseen ending. Now that you have caught your breath, one NHL analyst is calling for both the Bruins and Swayman to end everything and get a contract done.
Paul Bissonnette calls for the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman to get a deal done
Whitney also reported on the podcast that the Bruins were ignoring Swayman's calls to try and work out a deal (I'll believe that when it's confirmed by one side), but TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette took to X to call on the Bruins and Swayman to end the standoff and get a deal done before the season starts.
"I’m actually pissed off at the fact these two parties can’t work it out. This is (explicit delete). Why are they ignoring Sway’s calls. Enough with this drama. 8x8.65 and hug it out. Figure it out @NHLBruins,'' he wrote.
Bissonnette is speaking for all Boston Bruins fans with his take. This is something that needs to be done before training camp begins later this month. The good sign, if there is one, is that Swayman has been on the ice at Warrior Ice Arena this week for captain practices, but again, he's doing it without a deal in place. If this isn't done by the beginning of camp or the regular season, things could get rather interesting on Causeway Street.