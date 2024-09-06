Who is Boston Bruins prospect Georgii Merkulov, anyway?
By Scott Roche
Over the summer, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney addressed some needs his team had in free agency. One area that he did not address was the departure of Jake DeBrusk in free agency to the Vancouver Cancuks, which happened in a not-too-surprising move.
Sweeney has one big bit of business remaining this offseason, signing free-agent goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Just how that ends up going remains to be seen, but the plan to fill DeBrusk’s spot appears that the Bruins are going to do it either through a potential PTO or with one of their younger players either Fabian Lysell or Georgii Merkulov.
Who is Bruins prospect Georgii Merkulov, anyway?
Merkulov was signed two years ago as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State after a strong freshman season with 20 goals and 14 assists. He is already 23 years old, but he has made a smooth transition to the pro game. In 2022-3 with the Providence Bruins, he tore it up the AHL with 21 goals and 34 assists in 67 games, before having an even better 2023-24 season with Providence with 30 goals and 35 assists in 67 games.
Last season after New Year’s he made a short stop in Boston, playing in four games for the Black and Gold as a center averaging 10:35 a night, but he is more than capable of moving out to the wing, a spot he’ll have to be at to earn a roster spot in the NHL with Boston.
When training camp begins in a couple of weeks, one battle to watch is who takes DeBrusk’s spot on the roster. It feels like this is the best chance for Lysell to break camp for Opening Night wearing the Spoked-B, but Merkulov or Tyler Johnson, who was signed to a PTO, will have a say in it as well, Merkulov is an interesting option that is worth watching as camp and preseason games. He could be the next young forward in Boston.