Boston Bruins so-called top prospect is no surprise
By Scott Roche
During his tenure as GM of the Boston Bruins, Don Sweeney has been active at the trade deadlines to improve his team for the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs. Aside from prospects, Sweeney has used first-round draft picks at past trade deadlines which leaves the Black and Gold out of the opening night of the Draft.
The lack of first-round picks has limited the number of prospects in the organization and thus the Bruins have one of the league's worst-ranked prospect pools. There have been some exceptions in the last couple of years with draft picks making it to the NHL with Matthew Poitras, John Beecher, and Mason Lohrei being recent examples. The trio has made a pretty big impact in the NHL, but after them, it leaves open the question, of who is the Bruins' top prospect entering the 2024-25 season.
Fabian Lysell named Bruins top prospect enetering 2024-25 season
Fabian Lysell, selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft, 21st overall, was tabbed as the Bruins' top prospect going into the upcoming season. It's not surprising to see the talented right wing as the top prospect for the Black and Gold, but it feels like the native of Sweden is entering a big season for Boston.
Gone in free agency is Jake DeBrusk to the Vancouver Canucks and it leaves a hole in the lineup for Jim Montgomery going into the season that he would like to fill with a prospect. That is where Lysell comes in as he will enter his third professional season in the organization with a huge opportunity to be on the Opening Night roster.
Lysell and Georgii Merkulov will likely be given the first opportunity to win a roster spot in Boston, but it feels like it's a now-or-never situation for Lysell. He has battled injuries with the Providence Bruins which has slowed down his development, but it's not surprising that he's considered their top prospect. Here's hoping he takes advantage of an opportunity this season and finally makes an impact in the NHL.