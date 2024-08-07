Ranking Boston Bruins Top 10 Prospects: No's 1-5
By Scott Roche
If there has been one area where the Bruins have found some success, it is with signing undrafted free agents. One of those is Georgii Merkulov who has played very well with the Providence Bruins the last two seasons and is knocking on the door of carving out a role in the NHL. It could come as soon as this season.
Merkulov is one of a couple of players who are going to be in a battle in training camp to fill the spot left open when Jake DeBrusk left in free agency for the Vancouver Canucks. Last season with Providence, Merkulov had 30 goals and 25 assists while playing four games in Boston in the bottom six. Certainly, he is someone to watch in training camp.
Another first-round pick the Bruins had was in 2021 when they took talented forward Fabian Lysell, who was selected 21st overall. He has been knocking on the door of a spot in the NHL, but he's never been able to break through. He will be given an opportunity this year with Merkulov to try and fill DeBrusk's departure.
This past season he saw a jump in his production with 15 goals and 35 assists for Providence after tallying just 14 goals and 23 assists in his first pro season. If there has been one knock on him, it's that he's been injured a lot and lacks NHL size at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds. This feels like a big season for Lysell.