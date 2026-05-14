NHL insider has Bruins fans bracing for a potential disastrous Don Sweeney move

Going into the offseason, there is a lot on the plate of the Boston Bruins management. There are plenty of things that need to be figured out. One of the things that general manager Don Sweeney needs to figure out is what's between the pipes.

More so, what to do with his backup goalie situation. Jeremy Swayman had a big-time bounce-back season in 2025-26 and was a major reason why the Black and Gold made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now, does he run it back with Joonas Korpisalo, or does he float his name out in the trade market and maybe get a team looking for goaltending to bite? Does he shop for the prospect goalie, Michael DiPietro, from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL)?

This season, DiPietro had to clear waivers to get to the P-Bruins, and he did. If he remains in Boston and the Bruins run it back with the same goaltending setup, well, one NHL insider delivered the cold, hard truth.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli says the quiet part out loud about Bruins prospect goalie Michael DiPietro

On the latest Frankly Hockey episode, Frank Seravalli said what most, if not all, Bruins know about DiPietro and the truth if he hits waivers again next season.

"Michael DiPietro ain't clearing waivers again,'' Seravalli said.

No, he wouldn't. DiPietro was re-signed by the Bruins last season for two years with a cap hit of $812,500. Korpisalo is making $3 million. I'm not a math major, but if Sweeney can cut ties with Korpsialo and get a team to take him on, then that would free up much-needed cap space to fill a need somewhere on the roster.

Now, it might not be a ton of cap space to open up for Sweeney, but any space he can clear out to give himself some flexibility is worth it. DiPietro is more than capable of being a backup to Swayman. Trading him or losing him on waivers would be less than ideal after Boston let Brandon Bussi walk last summer. He hooked up with the Carolina Hurricanes, and he had a tremendous regular season in Raleigh.

There are a ton of decisions to be made, and goaltending will be near the top of the list of things to figure out.