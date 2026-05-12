3 Providence Bruins Players Who Should Be in the NHL next season

The 2025-2026 season has come to an end for both the Boston and Providence Bruins. The Boston Bruins lost in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Buffalo Sabres, while the Providence Bruins were taken out by the Springfield Thunderbirds in what was the largest upset in Calder Cup history.

Michael DiPietro

If any Providence Bruins make the 2026-2027 roster, it should be Michael DiPietro. Yes, will he most likely be the backup to Jeremy Swayman after Swayman had an amazing bounce-back season, sure. But he has shown what he can do, and in 2024-2025, he was statistically the best goaltender in the organization.

DiPietro finished the season with 45 games played and a record of 34-8-1. He had a 1.91 goals against average and a .930 save percentage. He also had three shutouts. Putting this into perspective with Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo, who finished the season with a 31-18-4 and a 14-9-6 record, respectively. Swayman finished with a 2.71 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Korpisalo finished with a 3.15 GAA and a .894 save percentage.

Don't get me wrong, Korpisalo is a great goaltender, but the team needs a strong backup to Swayman, and I believe DiPietro could be that backup.

Matthew Poitras

Matthew Poitras has had two stints in the last two years up at the NHL level. He has been brought up during injury bouts and then sent right back when the injured player comes back. It also does not help that he is a center, and the main roster has solid centers. It would be interesting to see where he would sit, as he would be better suited to the team as a winger rather than a center, as he had just a 38.9 face-off percentage. The lowest face-off percentage of the Bruins' centers was 30.8, which belonged to Morgan Geekie, but after that, the lowest was 50 percent.

Poitras has shown that he is a solid skater and a playmaker. I think the one way he makes the main roster is if the Bruins lose some of the centers to free agency. If he bulks up and gets better on the edge and is able to bring more pressure on the walls, he will become a very prominent member of the main roster.

Frederic Brunet

Frederic Brunet has been one of the most improved defenseman who is coming up through the Providence system. He has played in 69 games during the 2024-2025 season and played in 65 games this past season.

He could play with any one of the veteran defenseman on the team, and be a great fit, which would help bolster the defense, which allowed over 1,500 shots against, Jeremy Swayman, on top of too many unnecessary turnovers and giveaways.

On top of being a top defenseman, he can also score some goals, having scored 12 this past season. He also brings in the fact that while the main roster seems to like the big, brash defenseman, having a goal scorer as well as a smaller, faster defenseman would be a welcome addition to the main roster.

It will be interesting to see which players will be able to actually make the roster. It will also be an interesting offseason with free agency, and if any of the prospects end up getting traded for better help, or if it will be a quiet offseason for the Boston Bruins.