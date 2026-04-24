Surging Bruins prospect collects hardware and continues to create an offseason dilemma

Once the Boston Bruins are eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, all eyes are going to turn to what should be a fascinating offseason for the Black and Gold. The first year of their retool went better than expected, with Boston surprising a lot of people and making the postseason.

If there is one thing that we're learning through the first three games against the Buffalo Sabres, it's that the Bruins have a roster that is flawed and needs upgrades over the offseason if they want to get back to the playoffs next season. Nothing is given in sports.

When the time comes, general manager Don Sweeney might be left with difficult decisions in terms of roster construction, and one surging prospect who could find himself in the NHL next season collected some hardware on Friday.

Bruins prospect goalie Michael DiPietro named AHL MVP

On Friday, it was announced by the American Hockey League (AHL) that Providence Bruins goalie Michael DiPietro was named the league's MVP after winning the Les Cunningham Award. The award is voted on by league coaches, media, and players.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment and addition to his resume,” said Providence Bruins Head Coach Ryan Mougenel. “Michael has been an invaluable factor for the team during his time in Providence. We’re excited to celebrate this honor with him and feel very lucky to have not just Michael the goaltender, but the person as well in our locker room.”

This season, DiPietro has been nothing short of sensational. He has compiled a 34-8-1 record with a 1.91 goals against average and a .930 save percentage. Those are crazy numbers for any level, including the AHL.

What does that mean going forward for the 26-year-old? Well, it certainly opens the door wide for Sweeney to move on from Joonas Korpisalo in a trade and slide the cheaper DiPietro as Jeremy Swayman's backup in 2026-27. Yes, that's easier said than done, but DiPietro's cheaper AAV opens the door for Sweeney to spend a little more money in free agency. Every cent counts.