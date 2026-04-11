Bruins prospect continues to send Boston's front office a message with ridiculous save

Last summer, right before free agency opened on July 1, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney had a decision to make between the pipes for the future. No, it wasn't whether or not to trade Joonas Korpisalo, but which of his two young goalies to keep, Brandon Bussi or Michael DiPietro.

In the end, Sweeney held onto DiPietro and let Bussi walk. Right now, Bussi has found a home with the Carolina Hurricanes and looked a little shaky on Tuesday night, in Carolina's 6-5 overtime win over the Black and Gold. As for DiPietro, he has spent the season with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL), but he continues to turn heads and put pressure on Boston's front office this upcoming offseason.

Bruins prospect goalie Michael DiPietro makes an unbelievable save against Hartford on Friday night

DiPietro is making a strong case this season to be up in Boston next season as Jeremy Swayman's backup. Breaking that down more in depth is for another day, after the Bruins' season ends, hopefully in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Anyway, DiPietro continued his torrid season with a glove save you need to see.

In the second period of Friday night's 4-1 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack on the road, DiPietro faced Hartford's Bryce McConnell-Barker on a breakaway. The Wolf Pack's forward picked the glove side on DiPietro, but he robbed him with an incredible glove save.

The 26-year-old netminder acquired from the Vancouver Canucks as part of a deal that sent Jack Studnicka to Vancouver in 2022, DiPietro is having a career season in Providence. He secured his 33rd win of the season on Friday night. He has seven regulation losses, one in overtime and two in a shootout this season in a career-high 43 games. He has a 1.92 GAA with a .903 SV%. Again, he'll force some tough decisions on Sweeney and the front office this upcoming offseason in terms of roster construction for 2026-27.