3 bold Boston Bruins offseason predictions for pivotal offseason

After being eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Buffalo Sabres, the Boston Bruins are facing a huge offseason under general manager Don Sweeney. Some changes need to be made if they are going to compete for another postseason berth.

Teams that missed the playoffs are going to be better next season, and some teams are just going to get healthy, which might be better than not making any big offseason additions. Speaking of offseason moves, here are three bold predictions for the Bruins' upcoming offseason.

3 bold Boston Bruins 2026 offseason predictions

Bruins trade Joonas Korpisalo

This is something that really needs to be considered. Joonas Korpisalo, making $3 million as Jeremy Swayman's backup, is not something the Bruins can carry for the next couple of seasons. Korpisalo wants a bigger role and maybe deserves one, but it's not going to happen in Boston. The schedule will be more spread out next season, which opens the door for more rest for Swayman. Also, Michael DiPietro has proven he's ready to fill a role on a cheaper contract.

Bruins trade for first-line center

Let's be honest, the Bruins brass made it clear last week that they need more talent. Nobody is denying that. However, one position they must address this summer is the need for a first-line center. It's not going to be addressed through free agency, which points to a trade needed to address it. Some names will be available, and if Sweeney and Neely are going to get more talent, making a rather big deal for the top-line center is a must.

Bruins sign Pavel Zacha to an extension

Once the subject of trade rumors last summer and at the beginning of the season, center Pavel Zacha had another career season for the Bruins this past season. He is signed for one more season, and an extension this summer makes sense. He solidified the Black and Gold's second line, which was one of the top second lines in the NHL. He brings too much value to the Bruins in all situations that locking him up makes too much sense this summer.