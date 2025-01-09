NHL analyst subtly points Boston Bruins' failures squarely on one person’s shoulders

When you write down a list of NHL teams that are considered underperformers this season, the Boston Bruins would be on that list. However, in the overall big picture, are they underperformers, or are they just not a good team? The answer may lie somewhere in the middle of that as they are still currently in a Stanley Cup playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

One reason why they are still holding down a top-eight spot in the East is because a number of other teams in the conference haven’t figured things out like the Black and Gold. Eventually, the cream will rise to the top and the eight best teams will separate themselves, but one NHL analyst put the blame on Boston’s struggles and clearly placed the blame in one area without saying names.

NHL analyst appears to point the blame for Bruins 2024-25 struggles

For the first half of the season, everyone has been trying to figure out what has been the Bruins’ problem. It appears it wasn’t the coaching after they fired Jim Montgomery as they did improve a little under interim Joe Sacco, but the same problems under Montgomery are popping up again since the three-day holiday break. NHL analyst Craig Button explained what the issues are with the Black and Gold and appeared to point the finger without saying names.

“The lack of skill that the Boston Bruins have up front, they just don't have a lot of firepower," said Button. "They just do not have enough ability to dictate the game offensively. So they're hanging on the threads of defensive play, which hasn't been great. And I would suggest this - after the Bruins were booed off the ice (Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers).’’

Button is correct on that assessment and the numbers back it up. Going into Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they are averaging 2.58 goals a game which ranks 29th in the NHL and their power play is the second-worst in the league connecting at just a clip of 12.4%. Those are numbers Boston fans are not used at the midway point of a season.

Those quotes suggest that GM Don Sweeney did not put together a roster good enough to compete this season on goal-scoring alone. Elias Lindholm was thought of being the answer, but he’s not. Other players who had career years the last couple of years are struggling, while David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand can’t do it all offensively. Who would have thought that Jake DeBrusk meant so much to this team?

Goaltending has been an issue with Jeremy Swayman not playing like an $8.25 million a year player and the defense can’t get out of their own way with turnovers and lack of defending in their own end. It all adds up to what we are seeing to date.

The fans voiced their frustrations following the 4-0 loss to the Oilers by starting a “Fire Sweeney” chant. Does it happen? Not anytime soon, but if they end up missing the playoffs, which is likely where they are headed, then all bets are off.