Boston Bruins fans call for Don Sweeney’s head after embarrassing loss

As the Boston Bruins slide in the New Year continues, it appears that the players inside the locker room don’t have answers. At least Trent Frederic and Elias Lindholm don’t claim to have them. The players might not have them, or maybe they do and they won’t say it publicly, but have no fear, the fans are making it for them.

A "Fire Sweeney" chant has broken out in the TD Garden balcony. — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) January 8, 2025

After dropping three straight games on the road and needing to rally to beat the New York Islanders, 5-4, in overtime on Sunday night at the TD Garden, Bruins fans are letting their frustration out and squarely pointing the finger at their team’s struggles. Near the end of a season-low 4-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at home Tuesday night, a chant could heard through the NESN broadcast of “Fire Sweeney’’ while it was confirmed by multiple writers at the game. I can’t say that I blame them.

Bruins fans call for Don Sweeney's head after loss to Oilers

The Bruins remain in third place in the Atlantic Division following their loss to Edmonton but are just one point ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning who have five games in hand. As far as the wild-card race goes, they are just three points clear of the last berth and teams are closing fast. It is very possible that with their upcoming schedule, they could find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture and looking in.

They have a minus-24 goal differential this season which is by far the worst of any team currently in a playoff spot. Jeremy Swayman has not been good this season and the Black and Gold have struggled mightily in their defensive end. Turnovers have led to goals or some high-danger chances for the opposing teams. Let’s not overlook that in 33 of the 43 games this season, they don’t have a goal from a defenseman.

What might be the biggest beef fans have is the roster construction with the forwards. Elias Lindholm was given nearly $8 million a year to be a top-line center, which he’s not. Other than David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, who on the team is considered a consistent scorer? Let’s not ignore the fact that Pastrnak and Marchand have struggled at times and are scoring at a good enough clip. It all adds up to a team that doesn’t come close to looking like a team that would win even a single game in a seven-game first-round postseason series.

There are a number of ways to point to the struggles of the Bruins this season, but it mostly has to do with roster construction and that falls on Sweeney. As it turns out, Jim Montgomery wasn’t the problem and you have to feel for interim coach Joe Sacco who inherited a roster that is just not good. This upcoming stretch will likely make or break the playoff hopes for the Bruins this spring. If that happens and they miss them, then all eyes turn to the future for Boston’s GM.