Boston Bruins sign Jeremy Swayman to eight-year contract ending holdout

For weeks, no, actually months, all the talk around the Boston Bruins has been centered around goalie Jeremy Swayman and his contract status. It has been months filled with rumors, mock trade, mock contracts and in the end, after a week of words, a deal is finally done.

Swayman and the Bruins agreed to an eight-year, $8.25 million contract, locking up the future goalie in Boston. It was clear back in June the direction the Bruins were going in when they traded Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators. Things, however, got sticky between the player, his agent, and the team, but cooler heads prevailed and a deal got done.

Bruins lock up future goaltender

Things were looking bleak after Bruins President Cam Neely made his $64 million comment last Monday at the preseason management press conference, only to have Swayman's agent fire back later that night. Things went very quiet after that and on Saturday, Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that Swayman's camp came down on their ask. If that did happen, a deal was struck.

The Boston needed to get a deal done with Swayman if a deal wasn't reached by 5 p.m. Monday, then things would have got hairy with the Bruins having the cap hit going up and Swayman losing money if a deal was agreed on after the time frame above., according to Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff.

Now nobody was to worry about that now that a deal is done. Joonas Korpisalo was named the starting goalie last week and Brandon Bussi was likely going to be the backup. Swayman will need time after missing all of training camp to get NHL game ready, but he's going to be between the pipes for the Black and Gold. It is a huge weight off of his shoulders as well as the front office, mainly GM Don Sweeney. His signing makes the Black and Gold a Cup contender in 2024-25.