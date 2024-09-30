Almost two weeks into training camp and there is still no Jeremy Swayman in camp for the Boston Bruins. He is a restricted free agent who has yet to agree to a deal with the Black and Gold for this year and beyond.

On Monday, the Bruins management, Chief Executive Officer and Alternate Governor of the Boston Bruins, Charlie Jacobs, Tema President Cam Neely, GM Don Sweeney, and coach Jim Montgomery met with the media to discuss the upcoming season. Of course, Swayman’s situation came up and it was addressed by everyone.

Jacobs said he’s been in constant communication with Sweeney and Neely about the negotiations and Sweeney said there was no update. Neely? Well, he didn’t hold back and made a comment that might have taken a lot of people off guard.

Bruins President Cam Neely takes subtle shot at Jeremy Swayman

You got the sense listening to press conference that frustration was in the voices of almost everyone because of the situation. There have been a lot of rumors ae to what the numbers might be between Swaymand and the team and what a gap might be. Neely took a subtle shot at Swayman and his agent.

“I know that I’d have 64 million reasons why I’d be playing right now,’' Neely said.

Well now. There have been rumors that Swayman is looking for an eight-year deal and judging by my math, eight years for 64 million dollars carries an AAV of $8 million. If that is true, then Swayman is looking at $9 or $10 million. If it were $8.5 million, then you would think that a deal would be done by now.

Sweeney also said that it’s “unlikely” that Swayman would start next Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers in the season opener if he signed today, which means Joonas Korpisalo, acquired in June from the Ottawa Senators as part of the Linus Ullmark trade would be the guy. How would you feel about that?

I get it, Swayman needs to look out for himself and get the money he feels he deserves. At this point, both the player and team are standing firm and it feels like this could go a while and that would be tough for the Bruins going into a busy October to open the 2024-25 season.