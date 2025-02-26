Latest Bruins injury could throw massive wrench into trade deadline plans

With each passing day, the path for the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline next Friday is coming more and more into focus. After leading the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-0, midway through the game on Tuesday night, the Black and Gold did what the Black and Gold have done several times this season, they blew the lead in the third period, only to lose in overtime.

To compound matters and make the loss sting even more, they regained the lead at 4-3 after Toronto tied the game midway through the third period only to have the Maple Leafs tie the game in the final minute. Mitch Marner won the game in overtime to drop Boston to 0-2-2 in their last four.

At this time of season, that’s not going to get it done in terms of sneaking into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That means we are going to see a retool and some sort of selling some players off for assets by 3 p.m. ET on March 7. They have some players who other teams are interested in adding for the stretch run and postseason. However, their trade deadline path may have hit a huge blockage on Tuesday night.

Trent Frederic's injury could throw a wrench into Bruins trade deadline plans

In the second period against the Maple Leafs, forward Trent Frederic went to the locker room with an injury. He didn’t return to the game and following the game, interim coach Joe Sacco had no update on his third-line wing, but what else is he going to say?

No update on Trent Frederic. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) February 26, 2025

Boston has a CBA-mandated off-day on Wednesday so there is no practice or media availability. Thus, no Frederic update until Thursday at the earliest. The problem is, Frederic was one of their top trade chips and if he’s hurt and going to be down for a while, that is not good for GM Don Sweeney or the front office.

As we saw last season when the Bruins acquired Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild at the deadline, injured players can be dealt and it’s still possible Boston could move Frederic if it’s an injury that will cost him some time, but if they can’t move him, it’s a big blow to their trade deadline plans which would be fitting for the way that 2024-25 season has gone to date.