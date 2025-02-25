Boston Bruins' top 3 desirable trade assets at the trade deadline

Without saying it during his Sunday press conference with the media, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney is open for business ahead of the March 7 trade deadline. Between injuries and underperforming play from his roster, the Black and Gold are not likely to make the 2024-25 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In years past, the Bruins would be in on some of the top players available from other teams in Boston’s current position, but this year, Sweeney will be cautious with whatever moves he makes. It doesn’t sound like an all-out rebuild, but a retool with an eye toward the future as early as next season.

Sweeney would like an NHL roster player with some term beyond this year, but that’s going to be easier said than done. Who is likely to leave Boston for a postseason run with another team? That remains to be seen, but here are the top three trade assets that the Bruins GM can trade by 3 p.m. ET next Friday.

3. Trent Frederic

Numbers-wise this season, it’s been a down year for Trent Frederic. When it comes to his overall performance this year, it’s been a down year for the former first-round pick. He is set to become a free agent following the season and it feels like his time in Boston is coming to an end.

He has drawn some interest through the trade market as early as last fall, but expect interest to pick up again. Frederic brings a type of game built for the playoffs with a physical presence and in the right fit, he could add some production. The return for a bottom-six forward might not be great, but at this point whatever Sweeney can get would be more than he got after losing Jake DeBrusk in free agency last summer for nothing.

2. Brad Marchand

The just is still out on whether or not the Bruins will move Brad Marchand. Sweeney said on Sunday that it is his goal to keep his captain with the Black and Gold throughout his career, but he is a free agent following the year. Expect contract extension talks between Marchand, his agent, and the Bruins to take place this week.

How those talks go will determine what happens at the deadline. If he expresses that he wants to chase a Stanley Cup this year, then Sweeney could move him. If he wants to remain with the Bruins, then he’ll stay. If he goes, he could fetch a better return than some think despite his age and his game taking a step back. He would be a valuable asset to the locker room of a team looking for a deep run in the spring.

1. Morgan Geekie

On paper, Morgan Geekie is the biggest trade asset the Bruins have. Teams would love to acquire him for scoring depth and selling high would be the move for Sweeney here if he’s not going to be retained for next season. Out of the three expiring contracts, Geekie should fetch the best return.

He has already set a career-high for goals with 18 after tying the game on Saturday night late in the third period against the Anaheim Ducks to force overtime. The 26-year-old has had two seasons setting new career highs in goals since being in Boston and a contending team looking for scoring depth would be lining up and willing to overpay for an 18-goal scorer at the trade deadline.

Other players on expiring contracts, Justin Brazeau and Parker Wotherspoon could draw some interest, as could players with terms like Brandon Carlo and Charlie Coyle. Nothing should be off the table for Sweeney when it comes to the trade deadline this season.