How to watch Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins With & Without Cable

If there is one team with injuries piling up to key players at the wrong time of the season, it’s the Boston Bruins. They have three players, Hampus Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy, and Brad Marchand sidelined with injuries, and according to Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet, Marchand’s injury isn’t supposed to be anything long term. However, the trade deadline is Friday and who knows what the future holds.

Since coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Bruins have gone 1-2-2 and dropped further behind more teams in the Eastern Conference wild-card race despite being just two points out of the final spot. It feels like the mountain needed to climb to get to where they want to go is getting higher and higher with each passing game.

After splitting a pair of games over the weekend against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild, the Black and Gold return home to the TD Garden for one game before embarking on another road trip. This game Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators is winnable, but as we have seen with this Bruins group, nothing is easy in 2024-25.

How to watch Nashville Predators at Boston Bruins with and without cable

This game can also be seen on FuboTV, but two struggling teams playing the week of the NHL trade deadline is not what a lot of people envisioned when the season started. However, here we are with both teams potentially putting some players in the lineup as a showcase for the trade deadline.

Boston inserted some younger players into the lineup last weekend, including forward Georgii Merkulov. Was it a move to see what he can do for next year or was it a showcase for a potential trade? If things continue to head down, they are right now, expect the Black and Gold to bring up more younger players to see what they have for next season.

If Boston has any hope of hanging around in the playoff race, then securing two points in this game is a must with a tough road trip coming up.