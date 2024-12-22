How the NHL Holiday Freeze Impacts the Boston Bruins

Currently constructed, the Boston Bruins have been playing some good hockey lately, thanks to contributions from up and down their lineup. Getting production from their whole roster is a must this season. Last week, they claimed New York Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom and the New England native is hoping to turn things around in Boston.

That ended up being the last roster move the Bruins have made and will be able to make for a week. Why? Well, from Dec. 19 at midnight to Dec. 28 at midnight, NHL teams hit pause on any player movement. It includes trades, waivers, and demotions, as the league allows players and staff to enjoy the holidays with their families without worrying about where they could be moved to. What does that mean for the Black and Gold?

What this NHL Holiday Freeze means to the Bruins

Against the Buffalo Sabres, interim coach Joe Sacco moved Charlie Coyle to the wing, essentially leaving an open center spot on the third line. On Saturday night, Trent Frederic held down the spot, but if Coyle is going to make the move to the wing, prospect Matthew Poitras in the Amerian Hockey League (AHL) is someone who could come and take that spot. However, with the NHL Holiday Freeze in effect, that's not possible until Dec. 28.

Another potential reason for the move is the Bruins showcasing Frederic in a potential trade that might come in a couple of months. The St. Louis native has been named on some NHL Trade Boards and there was talk earlier this year that teams were calling Boston GM Don Sweeney about the 2016 first-round pick. He is scheduled to become a free agent following the season and if the front office doesn't think that they're able to re-sign him, then trading him for something in return is route Sweeney might end up going regardless of where Boston is in the standings.

Even if the Bruins wanted to bring up Poitras, they couldn't. If someone was injured against the Sabres on Saturday night, they would not be able to bring someone up from the AHL. As far as Frederic goes, time will tell what the outcome is, but one thing we know, nothing can happen until Saturday at the earliest.