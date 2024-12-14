Scoring has been an issue for the Boston Bruins this season. No matter what former coach Jim Montgomery or interim coach Joe Sacco tried, goal-scoring is a big issue in 2024-25 for the Black and Gold.

Just how GM Don Sweeney goes about fixing has been one of the bigger questions surrounding his team. Does he dip into the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins or does he look to make a trade? On Friday, there came an interesting option for Sweeney and the rest of the NHL when the New York Islanders placed Oliver Wahlstrom on waivers and Sweeney wasted no time in making an addition to his roster.

Bruins claim Oliver Wahlstrom off waivers

Saturday, the Bruins claimed the 24-year-old according to Elliotte Friedman. Wahlstrom's numbers in 27 games this season, two goals and two assists, actually fit right into the Bruins' stats without missing a beat. However, the Portland, Maine native gives the Black and Gold some right-wing depth and maybe a change of scenery might do him good.

As far as money goes, Wahlstrom comes cheap with a $1 million cap hit and will remain on restricted free-agent status when his current deal expires and is coming to Boston without having to make a trade. This is a win-win scenario for Sweeney. Now it is just a matter of where he fits into the lineup with this Bruins team.

Wahlstrom's numbers are not going to jump off the screen at you, but he is a former prolific scorer in juniors. So far that hasn't translated to a ton of NHL success, this could be a situation where a change of scenery does him well. New York was waiting for him to break out and it never happened, but Sweeney is hoping that can change with the Black and Gold. This is certainly a low-risk, high-reward move for the Bruins and one that needed to be done if he made it to them. We'll see if it becomes a move that adds depth they desperately need.