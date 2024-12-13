Bruins Making a Claim on New York Islanders Forward Placed on Waivers is a No-Brainer

One major issue the Boston Bruins are having into 2024-25 is scoring goals. Brad Marchand has a team-high 12, followed by David Pastrnak with 10. To say that some members of the Bruins have been underperforming offensively would be an understatement.

It appears that Boston is in no hurry to fix that problem whether it's calling up a younger player from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) or making a trade. Options in the AHL include Matthew Poitras, Fabian Lysell, or Georgii Merkulov, but it seems they are in no rush to give one of them a shot.

If they are not going to bring up a prospect or make a trade, the Bruins can monitor the waiver wire and on Friday, the New York Islanders placed an interesting player on waivers and one that the front office should consider making a claim on.

Bruins should claim Islanders forward Oliver Wahlstrom

The Islanders placed right wing Oliver Wahlstrom on waivers Friday and he is a very low-risk, high-reward option for the Bruins to take a shot on. The 24-year-old Wahlstrom is someone who can score and a team like the Black and Gold, who need depth on the right side and production, this is worth taking a chance on.

Engvall and Wahlstrom (NYI) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 13, 2024

He carries a $1 million cap hit and will be a restricted free agent this upcoming summer. This season in 27 games, he has two goals and two assists and those numbers would fit right in with the Bruins if we're being honest. However, he has shown the knack in his career to have the ability to be some depth in someone's lineup, and for the Bruins, this is a chance to make an addition from the outside for free. There is a way to make the money work and this is an option that Boston shouldn't pass up on if they get the chance.