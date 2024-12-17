2 Boston Bruins Forwards Listed on NHL Trade Board

We are still a couple of months away from the NHL trade deadline in early March. The direction that the Boston Bruins and GM Don Sweeney end up taking remains to be seen, buyers. Sellers or stand pat. Whichever route Sweeney decides to go will be decided over the next couple of months with his teams play on the ice.

Already this season, forward Trent Frederic is reportedly gaining a lot of interest from other clubs, mainly because of his style of play and contract situation. He is scheduled to be a free agent at season’s end and just what Sweeney decides to do with him will have a say in what happens with him.

Brad Marchand & Trent Frederic named to NHL trade board

Because of this, Frederic is listed near the top of Chris Johnston's NHL Trade Board in The Athletic, coming in at No. 5. What Sweeney has to take into consideration is does he sees Frederic as part of the future in Boston and if the contract negotiations between the sides don't go anywhere, then he can’t afford another Jake DeBrusk situation where he loses him for nothing when there is a trade market for him.

Just what his market currently is remains to be seen, but if there is interest, then teams would be willing to give up something to land the 2016 first-round pick. At this point, whether or not the Bruins a buyers at the deadline, you get the feeling that he gets traded.

The other Boston forward on the trade board is Brad Marchand and it’s very hard to envision that the Black and Gold even entertaining the idea of trading their captain. Could he bring back a good return? Yes, most likely, but it’s hard to see him playing in any other uniform than the Spoked-B.

In the end, there are likely to be subtractions and additions to the Bruins roster over the next couple of months and it’s also likely that Frederic’s name will pop up more and more. This feels like a situation where one of two things needs to be done before the trade deadline, sign him long-term or trade him.