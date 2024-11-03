Game Preview: Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken

After two disappointing results last week, the Boston Bruins closed out the week on a good note. After a home loss to the Philadelphia Flyers and an embarrassing loss on Halloween against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Black and Gold picked up a much-needed win Saturday afternoon against the Flyers.

The win was the first in seven days for Jim Montgomery's team and moved them from the basement of the Atlantic Division for the time being. They will have a quick turnaround and host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night at the TD Garden with a 5 p.m. start time.

Last Game

Joonas Korpisalo turned back 20 Philadelphia shots on Saturday in a 3-0 win. He was backed by his teammates who scored one goal in each period from Matthew Poitras, Justin Brazeau, and Brad Marchand. Seattle is coming in off a 3-0 loss of their own on Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators after Anton Forsberg stopped all 22 Kraken shots.

Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken History

This is the first of two matchups between the two teams. After Sunday night's game, the two teams will meet in Seattle on Dec. 12 as part of the Bruins West Coast trip right before Christmas. The Bruins and Kraken always seem to play entertaining games whether in Seattle or Boston.

Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken Players to Watch

For the Bruins, Marchand is a player to watch as he has three goals in the last seven days after scoring his first on Oct. 26 in a 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at home. He sealed the win over Philadelphia on Saturday with an empty-net goal when he hit the net from behind his blueline. Jeremy Swayman will get the start looking to rebound from getting pulled in Carolina.

Philipp Grubauer got the start against the Senators and. suffered the loss, which likely means Joey Daccord and his 4-2-1 record this season with a 2.85 GAA and a .912 SV% will get the start in Boston. There are some familiar names on the Kraken this season that Bruins fans will know, including defenseman Brandon Montour who played for the Florida Panthers and played a role in them knocking the Black and Gold out of the postseason.