Breaking Down the Boston Bruins Schedule for December 2024
By Scott Roche
After a tough start to the 2024-25 season in October and November for the Boston Bruins, the month of December doesn't offer much relief. The Black and Gold will face several Western Conference teams on a lengthy road trip while getting three games with Original Six franchises.
With that said, let's take a look at a bust December for Jim Montgomery's team.
Boston Bruins December 2024 Schedule
- December 1: vs. Montreal Canadiens, 3 p.m.
- December 3: vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.
- December 4: at Chicago Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m.
- December 7: vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 1 p.m.
- December 10: at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.
- December 12: at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.
- December 14: at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
- December 17: at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
- December 19: at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.
- December 21: vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
- December 23: vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
- December 27: at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
- December 28: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
- December 31: at Washington Capitals, 12:30 p.m.
All times are Eastern Time Zone
Bruins face tough Western Canada road trip early
Generally, the Bruins head out West for their annual Western Canada swing in February when the TD Garden hosts the circus, however, this season the TD Garden will be busy during that time with the 4 Nations Face-Off coming to Boston after starting in Montreal. That means the Black and Gold's Western Canada trip is two months earlier in December with a stop including the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers.
They begin the month with three Original Six franchises, Montreal, Detroit, and Chicago, but the end of the month offers some small relief in the schedule with one game with the Sabres and two each with the Capitals and Blue Jackets. They finish the month on New Year's Eve afternoon in Washington with a 12:30 p.m. puck drop.
Travel will be the name of the game for the Bruins with six games out of the eastern time zone, but such is the life in the NHL.