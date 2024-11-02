5 Bruins' Takeaways From Much-Needed Performance & Win Against Flyers

Looking to bounce back from an embarrassing loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Halloween, the Boston Bruins were also looking for some revenge after a poorly played 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers last Tuesday night at home. For one day, the Black and Gold had an effort to build on.

A sweet shutttty for 7️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Zn9eXVBwEm — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 2, 2024

The Bruins scored one goal in each period and goalie Joonas Korpisalo stopped all 20 Philadelphia shots in a 3-0 victory. Talk about much-needed. It ends a two-gaem losing streak and moves Boston to 5-6-1 as they head home to host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night.

Instant reaction from Bruins win over Flyers

Looking to play with a lead, the Bruins were able to do that and a Matthew Poitras first-period goal gave them some momentum after 20 minutes. Leave it to their young center to collect a garbage goal in the opening period.

If there was one sequence that sums up the Bruins' struggles in 2024-25, it was at the end of the first period. On the power play, Brad Marchand was alone in front and missed a one-time shot, which led to a Flyers, 2-on-1. Who was back to break it up? Elias Lindholm. It led to a Marchand and David Pastrnak 2-on-1 the other way and Marchand's shot hit the post before the period ended. The Bruins' first 12 games in a nutshell.

Justin Brazeau has slowly gotten better in recent games and he scored a huge second period coming off the bench in the slot and burying a Marchand pass for a 2-0 lead. A much-needed tally.

Marchand sealed the win with an empty-net goal from the his defensive zone. with over three minutes left. For as well as Korpisalo played, the Flyers were pushing and who knows what would have happened given the way things have gone this season for far for Jim Montgomery's crew.

Is this a game that we'll look back on and say it started to turn things around? Maybe, but they need to follow it up with another solid 60 minutes Sunday night at home against the Kraken. One step forward on Saturday, they need to take another step forward on Sunday.

After calling off practice Friday and the loss at Carolina on Thursday, it was a much-needed game and result for the Black and Gold. To make it even better, Korpisalo made some huge saves and timely ones, something they needed.