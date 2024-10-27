Bruins Continue Regular Season Dominance Over Maple Leafs With Overtime Victory

Two struggling Atlantic Division teams battled early in the season at the TD Garden when the Boston Bruins hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs in a rematch of last season's epic seven-game first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series won by the Black and Gold on a David Pastrnak game-winner in Game 7.

Leading 3-2 late in the third period, the Bruins were not able to finish the deal and Auston Matthews tied the game with 1:17 left in regulation before Boston rallied for an overtime win when Brad Marchand scored 2:26 into the extra session for a 4-3 win. The win was the eighth consecutive regular-season win over the Maple Leafs, something that is a stunning stat. Here are three takeaways from a much-needed Black and Gold victory.

Auston Matthews saved Toronto in the final 90 seconds, then cost them in OT

Yes, Matthews tied the game with 1:17 left, but it was a play he made seconds before the goal. Charlie Coyle blocked a shot from the Toronto point and swept the puck to center ice where Marchand collected the puck with an empty net.

Just as Marchand was ready to shoot for the open net from center ice, Matthews checked Marchand's stick and forced an offsides. On the ensuing offensive rush, Matthews redirected a pass past Jeremy Swayman to tie the game. Then Matthews had a huge turnover in overtime.

Playing the puck deep in his own end 3-on-3, Matthews flipped the puck to the defensive blueline where David Pastrnak collected it, made a pass to Marchand whose shot was stopped by Anthony Stolarz, but the rebound ended up on Stolarz's leg and Marchand whacked it home for the game-winner.

Bruins respond to adversity at the right time

Let's not sugarcoat it. If the Bruins had lost in overtime or a shootout, it would have been devastating. They rallied twice in the second period against the Maple Leafs and took a 3-2 lead into the third period. In the third period, they frustrated Toronto with just four shots on the net until the final three minutes and Matthews' game-tying goal.

Boston played the game the way they needed to, they were physical, won board battles, got good goaltending, and never put their heads down after allowing the game-tying goal. This is a win that they can build on going forward to get them going in the right direction.

Brad Marchand's first goal was timely

Has it been the best start to the season for Marchand? No, especially after two offseason surgeries, but the captain kept pushing and pushing and was rewarded. He stepped up when his team needed him to in the extra session and he never quit on the final play and was rewarded for his effort.

BRAD IS ON THE BOARD ©️ pic.twitter.com/DNDS6oZi35 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 27, 2024

The Bruins will be off until Tuesday night when they host the Philadelphia Flyers before going back out on the road. It will be the first of two games between the Bruins and Flyers who will meet next Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia. It was a huge step in the right direction for the Black and Gold against a division rival.