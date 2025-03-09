3 Boston Bruins traded at the 2025 deadline quickly making big impacts with new teams

One of the biggest wheelers and dealers at the 2025 NHL trade deadline was the Boston Bruins. The front office sold big time, sending Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, Brandon Carlo, Justin Brazeau, Trent Frederic, and Max Jones to new teams.

All of the former Bruins were able to quickly play in their first games since being dealt and nearly all of them made an impact, believe it or not. Marchand and Frederic are still out injured and Brazeau had a quiet opening game with the Minnesota Wild on Friday night, but Carlo, Coyle and Jones each made an impact in their first games with their new teams.

Former Bruins trade at deadline already making an impact with new club

Let's start with Jones, who was sent to the Edmonton Oilers with Frederic last Tuesday, had quite the beginning with the Stanley Cup runners up last spring. In Edmonton's 3-2 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens on March 6, Jones picked up an assist on a Coery Perry goal in the opening period with Connor McDavid also picking up an assist. He logged just over 10 minutes in the game with two shots landed on the net, the same number he had in seven games with the Black and Gold this year.

Coyle was traded to the Colorado Avalanche and he didn't play as much as he did with the Bruins this year on a nightly basis, but he made a huge impact on the scoresheet in just 11:44 of time on ice. Trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3, in the third period. He made a nice pass from behind the net with under 10 minutes left to Jonathan Drouin who tied the game to spark a four-goal outburst in a 7-4 Avs victory.

In the same game, Carlo made his Maple Leafs debut, and it started rough, but he rebounded despite the loss. He was a minus-2 in the first period, but he rebounded and finished with an even for the game and blocked six shots while logging a unit-high 22:04 in time on ice. That is going to end up being a common nightly line for Carlo with Toronto.

Overall, it was weird watching these players in another uniform, but just wait until Marchand is wearing a Florida Panthers uniform. Then it'll hit real hard.