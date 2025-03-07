Boston Bruins send Charlie Coyle to Colorado Avalanche & get a nice haul in return

The Boston Bruins hit a roadblock in 2024-25. They are falling further down in the Eastern Conference standings and are going to end up on the outside looking in when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They are in desperate need of a retool and it appears that the front office is doing that.

On Tuesday, they traded Trent Frederic and Max Jones to the Edmonton Oilers and after a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night, they shipped Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild. After a quiet Friday with the deadline reaching the final hour, Sweeney moved a key piece of the forward grouping to the Western Conference.

Bruins trade Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche

There are several players that teams around the league are looking to add some of the Bruins' pieces and Friday, the Colorado Avalanche, which has been one of the most active teams at this trade deadline, have acquired Charlie Coyle and a 2026 fifth-round from Boston for Casey Mittlestadt, prospect Will Zellers and a 2025 second round draft pick.

That BOS/COL deal



To COL: Charlie Coyle, 5th 2026

To BOS: Casey Mittelstadt, Will Zellers, 2nd 2025 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2025

Coyle will join Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders in being traded to the Avalanche and he is a perfect fit for Colorado's lineup on the third line and gives them depth as he can also slide out to the wing. This season he had 15 goals and seven assists for the Black and Gold and will have one more year remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $5.25 million.

Coming back to Boston is Mittlestadt who has better numbers this year than Coyle had. In 63 games for the Avalanche, he has 11 goals and 23 assists with two goals and 11 points coming on the power play. He is a play-making center that can fit into the lineup as a middle-six pivot. He is locked up for two more years with a cap hit of $5.75 million.

Prospect Will Zellers is second in the USHL in scoring with 37 goals in 40 games. He will be attending North Dakota next year and was a 2024 third-round pick by the Avs.